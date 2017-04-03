Rapid Reads From Raven Books

Raven books has been putting out some great crime fiction in books that average around 100 pages. These truly are rapid reads and they are just the ticket if you are in a slump for what to read next or if you are really busy and are daunted by picking up that 500+ page book sitting by your chair.

The latest are:

THE BOOTLEGGER’S GODDAUGHTER by Melodie Campbell

Part of an ongoing series with Gina Gallo, daughter of the mob, Gina is getting married and all is right with the world. Until it isn’t. Is someone going old school and bootlegging trucks? Very fun read and a great series.

THE BLACK TORTOISE by Ronald Tierney

Possible fraud leads to murder for forensic accountant Peter Stroud in San Francisco as he investigates a non-profit.

Terrific classic mystery

BLOOD AND BELONGING by Vicky Delany

Murder in Haiti as RCMP and UN agent Ray Robertson tries to take a vacation. Looks like a working vacation then. Good fun in a great locale.

JUMPED IN by William Kowalski

A kid growing up in a rough neighborhood wants a better life but needs to navigate the one he’s living now. A great voice and terrific book.