Roy’s THE DISAPPEARING is featured in this week’s giveaway

When Lane Fielding fled her isolated Florida hometown after high school for the anonymity of New York City, she swore she’d never return. But twenty years later, newly divorced and with two daughters in tow, she finds herself tending bar at the local dive and living with her parents on the historic Fielding Plantation. Here, the past haunts her and the sinister crimes of her father–the former director of an infamous boys’ school–make her as unwelcome in town as she was the day she left.

Ostracized by the people she was taught to trust, Lane’s unsteady truce with the town is rattled when her older daughter suddenly vanishes. Ten days earlier, a college student went missing, and the two disappearances at first ignite fears that a serial killer who once preyed upon the town has returned. But when Lane’s younger daughter admits to having made a new and unseemly friend, a desperate Lane attacks her hometown’s façade to discover whether her daughter’s disappearance is payback for her father’s crimes–or for her own.

With reporters descending upon the town, police combing through the swamp, and events taking increasingly disturbing turns, Lane fears she faces too many enemies and too little time to bring her daughter safely home. Powerful and heart-pounding, The Disappearing questions the endurance of family bonds, the dangers of dark rumors and small town gossip, and how sometimes home is the scariest place of all.

About The Author:

Lori Roy’s debut novel, BENT ROAD, was awarded the Edgar Allen Poe Award for Best First Novel by an American Author. Her work has been twice named a New York Times Notable Crime Book and included on various best of lists and summer reading lists. UNTIL SHE COMES HOME was a New York Times Editors’ Choice and a Finalist for the Edgar Allen Poe award for Best Novel. LET ME DIE IN HIS FOOTSTEPS was included among the top fiction of 2015 by Books-A-Million and named one of the best 15 mystery novels of 2015 by Oline Cogdill. LET ME DIE IN HIS FOOTSTEPS also received the 2016 Edgar Allen Poe Award for Best Novel, making Lori the first woman to receive an Edgar Award for both Best First Novel and Best Novel, and she is the third person to have done so. Lori lives with her family in west central Florida.

