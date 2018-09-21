Tags
Sacks’ YOU WERE MADE FOR THIS is featured in this week’s giveaway
After taking time off from Bouchercon 2018, CrimeSpree and Friday Reads Facebook page return with copies of YOU WERE MADE FOR THIS by Michelle Sacks
Doting wife, devoted husband, cherished child. Merry, Sam, and Conor are the perfect family in the perfect place. Merry adores the domestic life: baking, gardening, caring for her infant son. Sam, formerly an academic, is pursuing a new career as a filmmaker. Sometimes they can hardly believe how lucky they are. What perfect new lives they’ve built.
When Merry’s childhood friend Frank visits their Swedish paradise, she immediately becomes part of the family. She bonds with Conor. And with Sam. She befriends the neighbors, and even finds herself embracing the domesticity she’s always seemed to scorn.
All their lives, Frank and Merry have been more like sisters than best friends. And that’s why Frank soon sees the things others might miss. Treacherous things, which are almost impossible to believe when looking at this perfect family. But Frank, of all people, knows that the truth is rarely what you want the world to see.
About The Author:
Michelle Sacks was born in South Africa. She holds an MA in Literature and Film from the University of Cape Town, and has been shortlisted twice for the South African PEN Literary Award, as well as the 2014 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.
Her debut collection of stories, Stone Baby, was published by Northwestern University Press in 2017, and her first novel, You Were Made for This, will follow in Summer 2018 from Little, Brown.
She currently lives in Switzerland.
To be entered in the drawing, send an email to Jon@crimespreemag.com
And put CONTEST in the subject line. Please include your address in the body of the email.
We will pick the winners on Sept 28th