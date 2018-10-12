Schepp’s SLOWLY WE DIE is featured in this week’s giveaway

A tragic incident on the operating table leaves a patient damaged for life and leads a young surgeon to abandon his profession as a physician… Now, years later, a series of senseless, gruesome murders are rocking the same medical community.

THEN MURDEROUS REVENGE…

The weapon? A surgical scalpel.

But who exactly is preying on these victims? And why? What does this grisly pattern reveal? And who will be the one to stop it?

Special prosecutor Jana Berzelius, who has her own dark secrets to hide, is in charge of the investigation. What she can’t know, until she is finally closing in on the murderer, is just how her own mother’s recent death is intimately connected.

This intricately plotted and relentlessly suspenseful medical thriller keeps everyone guessing until the bitter end.