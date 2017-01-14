Scream Queens Complete First Season

Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy from American Horror Story got together with Ian Brennan of Glee and created this wonderfully camp (on purpose) and fun show. I am a fan of American Horror Story and was delighted to see some of the actresses from that show here.

The plot is pretty simple, a sorority on a small college campus has had some problems over the years, all coming from the fact that the sisters of Kappa Kappa Tau are all horrible people who care about none and as a result over the years people have died and at the very least had miserable experiences with the sisters. The new school year has the new dean played by Jamie Lee Curtis cracking down on the sorority and forcing them to take all comers. Seems like a nice idea except that a serial killer called the Red Devil is targeting the sorority and known associates. What ensues is a great deal of fun as people get slaughtered on a regular basis while local police and the faculty seem to want to ignore it. Emma Roberts as Chanel Oberlin is the president and is trying to keep the status quo and it’s all she can do to keep up her glamorous lifestyle. Skyler Samuels as Grace Gardner is a pledge who wants to join because the mother she never knew was a member and is hoping to find a connection.

There are thirteen episodes and throughout we are constantly kept trying to figure out who the killer is. What makes it fun is that a lot of the victims deserve what they get. The murder methods also get pretty outrageous. The show uses an awful lot of horror movie tropes and does it in a crazy fun way. I laughed out loud a lot and plan to rewatch to pick up all the nuances of the crazy. If you dig horror movies or just weird humor you will love this.

