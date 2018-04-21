Shortlists for 2018 Arthur Ellis Awards

The Crime Writers of Canada have announced the shortlists for the 2018 Arthur Ellis Awards. The winners of the awards, that honor Excellence in Canadian Crime Writing, will be announced at

The Arts and Letters Club Toronto on Thursday, 24 May, 2018

BEST CRIME NOVEL

The Winners’ Circle, by Gail Bowen, publisher McClelland & Stewart

The Party, by Robyn Harding, publisher Gallery/Scout Press

The White Angel, by John MacLachlan, publisher Gray Douglas and McIntyre

Sleeping in the Ground, by Peter Robinson, publisher McClelland & Stewart

The Forgotten Girl, by Rio Youers, publisher St. Martin’s Press

BEST FIRST CRIME NOVEL sponsored by Rakuten Kobo

Puzzle of Pieces, by Sally Hill Brouard, publisher FriesenPress

Full Curl, by Dave Butler, publisher Dundurn Press

Ragged Lake, by Ron Corbett, publisher ECW Press

Flush, by Sky Curtis, publisher Inanna Publications

Our Little Secret, by Roz Nay, publisher Simon & Schuster Canada, Inc.

BEST CRIME NOVELLA – The Lou Allin Memorial Award

Snake Oil, by M.H. Callway, published in 13 Claws by Carrick Publishing

How Lon Pruitt Was Found Murdered in an Open Field with No Footprints Around,

by Mike Culpepper, published in Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine, by Dell

Blood & Belonging, by Vicki Delany, publisher Orca Book Publishers

Dead Clown Blues, by R. Daniel Lester, publisher Shotgun Honey

Money Maker, by Jas R. Petrin, published in Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine, by Dell

BEST CRIME SHORT STORY

The Outlier, by Catherine Astolfo, published in 13 Claws by Carrick Publishing

There be Dragons, by Jane Petersen Burfield, published in 13 Claws by Carrick Publishing

Jerusalem Syndrome, by Hilary Davidson, published in Passport to Murder Bouchercon Anthology 2017

by Down & Out Books

The Ranchero’s Daughter, by Sylvia Maultash Warsh, published in 13 Claws by Carrick Publishing

The Sin Eaters, by Melissa Yi, published in Montreal Noir by Akashic Noir

BEST NONFICTION CRIME BOOK

Murder in Plain English, by Michael Arntfield and Marcel Danesi, publisher Prometheus Books

The Whisky King, by Trevor Cole, publisher HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.

Blood, Sweat and Fear, by Eve Lazarus, publisher Arsenal Pulp Press

The Dog Lover Unit, by Rachel Rose, publisher St. Martin’s Press

Police Wife: The Secret Epidemic of Police Domestic Violence, by Alex Roslin, publisher Sugar Hill Books

BEST JUVENILE/YOUNG ADULT CRIME BOOK

Missing, by Kelley Armstrong, publisher Penguin Random House Doubleday Canada

Chase – Get Ready to Run, by Linwood Barclay, publisher Penguin Random House Puffin Canada

The Disappearance, by Gillian Chan, publisher Annick Press Ltd.

Thistlewood, by Donna Chubaty, publisher Grasmere Publishing

The Lives of Desperate Girls, by MacKenzie Common,

publisher Penguin Random House Penguin Teen Canada

BEST CRIME BOOK IN FRENCH

Amqui, by Éric Forbes, publisher Héliotrope Noir

La vie rêvée de Frank Bélair, by Maxime Houde, publisher Éditions Alire Inc.

Les clefs du silence, by Jean Lemieux, publisher Québec Amérique

La mort en bleu pastel, by Maryse Rouy, publisher Éditions Druide

Les Tricoteuses, by Marie Saur, publisher Héliotrope Noir

BEST UNPUBLISHED MANUSCRIPT sponsored by Dundurn Press

The Alibi Network by Raimey Gallant

Finn Slew by Ken MacQueen

Destruction in Paradise by Dianne Scott

Dig, Dug, Dead by Sylvia Teaves

Condemned by Kevin Thornton

Congratulations to all of the shortlisted authors.