Still Time To Register!

Posted by on Mar 7, 2018

Register now for Murder and Mayhem in Chicago!

Bringing murder and mayhem—the fictional kind—to Chicago.

MMC is a one-day event featuring some of Chicago’s top mystery/crime writers and a few of their friends, too. This event is perfect for crime readers and librarians hoping to find new books to read and aspiring crime writers hoping to learn about the mystery community and writing and publishing careers.

Saturday, March 17th, 2018

Gillian Flynn and Jeffery Deaver

 

 

JD Allen

Heather E. Ash

Eric Beetner 

Raymond Benson 

Terri Bischoff 

Julia Borcherts

Susanna Calkins

Tim Chapman 

Jamie Freveletti

Danny Gardner 

Steve Goble

Alexia Gordon 

Thomas Halloran

Adam Henkels

Dana Kaye 

Michael Koryta 

Mary Kubica

Kristen Lepionka 

Jess Lourey 

Isabella Maldonado 

Adam Morgan

Nick Petrie 

Lori Rader-Day 

Marcella Raymond

Cheryl L. Reed 

Luis Santoyo

Andrew Shaffer

Patricia Skalka 

Carrie Smith

Jessica Strawser

Cynthia Woods!

