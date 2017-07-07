Susan Spann’s BETRAYAL AT IGA is featured in this week’s giveway

This week, CrimeSpree and Friday Reads Facebook page, are giving away copies of BETRAYAL AT IGA by Susan Spann

Autumn, 1565

After fleeing Kyoto, master ninja Hiro Hattori and Portuguese Jesuit Father Mateo take refuge with Hiro’s ninja clan in the mountains of Iga province. But when an ambassador from the rival Koga clan is murdered during peace negotiations, Hiro and Father Mateo must find the killer in time to prevent a war between the ninja clans.

With every suspect a trained assassin, and the evidence incriminating not only Hiro’s commander, the infamous ninja Hattori Hanzo, but also Hiro’s mother and his former lover, the detectives must struggle to find the truth in a village where deceit is a cultivated art. As tensions rise, the killer strikes again, and Hiro finds himself forced to choose between his family and his honor.

Series Overview: Master ninja Hiro Hattori and Portuguese Jesuit Father Mateo investigate crime in medieval Japan, from the palaces of the samurai to the colorful world of Kyoto’s theater district—and beyond. The series weaves fictional plotlines through one of the most exciting—and dangerous—times in Japanese history.

About the Author:

Susan Spann lives in Northern California with her husband, son, two cats, a cockatiel, & an aquarium full of seahorses. She is a member of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, & Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers.

Susan is represented by literary agent Sandra Bond of the Bond Literary Agency.

When not running amok or too far in the weeds, Susan writes the Hiro Hattori mysteries, featuring master ninja Hiro Hattori and his Portuguese Jesuit sidekick, Father Mateo.

To be entered in the drawing shoot an email over to Jon?@crimespreemag.com (remove the question mark) And put CONTEST in the subject line. Also please put your address in the body of the email.

We will pick the winners on JuLY 14th.