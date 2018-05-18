Sweazy’s SEE ALSO PROOF is featured in this week’s giveaway

Marjorie Trumaine, a freelance indexer from rural North Dakota in the 1960s, risks her life to help local law enforcement track down a missing, disabled girl.

Dickinson, North Dakota, 1965. It’s a harsh winter, and freelance indexer Marjorie Trumaine struggles to complete a lengthy index while mourning the recent loss of her husband, Hank. The bleakness of the weather seems to compound her grief, and then she gets more bad news: a neighbor’s fourteen-year-old disabled daughter, Tina Rinkerman, has disappeared. Marjorie joins Sheriff Guy Reinhardt in the search for the missing girl, and their investigation quickly leads to the shocking discovery of a murdered man near the Rinkermans’ house. What had he been doing there? Who would have wanted him dead? And, above all, is his murder connected to Tina’s disappearance?

Their pursuit of answers will take Marjorie all the way to the Grafton State School, some six hours away, where Tina lived until recently. And the information she uncovers there raises still more questions. Will the murderer come after Marjorie now that she knows a long-hidden secret?

About The Author:

Larry D. Sweazy won the WWA (Western Writers of America) Spur award for Best Short Fiction in 2005, and was nominated for a SMFS (Short Mystery Fiction Society) Derringer award in 2007. His first novel, THE RATTLESNAKE SEASON, was a finalist in the Best Books of 2010 Indiana literary competition. His second novel, THE SCORPION TRAIL won the 2011 Will Rogers Medallion Award for Western Fiction and the 2011 Best Books of Indiana literary competition in the fiction category. THE SCORPION TRAIL is the first western to ever win the Best Books of Indiana. He has published over 50 non-fiction articles and short stories, which have appeared in ELLERY QUEEN’S MYSTERY MAGAZINE; BOYS’ LIFE; HARDBOILED; Amazon Shorts, and several other publications and anthologies. Larry is the author of the Josiah Wolfe, Texas Ranger series (Berkley), and a standalone thriller, THE DEVIL’S BONES (Five Star). He is member of MWA (Mystery Writers of America), WWA (Western Writers of America), WF (Western Fictioneers), and ITW (International Thriller Writers). He lives in Indiana with his wife, Rose, two dogs, and a cat.

