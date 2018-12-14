The Best Way to Bring In The New Year

If you have the pleasure of following S.J. Rozan on Facebook or Instagram, and doing so because you have read any number of her brilliant books, you know she is a photographer with a fantastic eye.

I’ve been a photographer all my life. After writing, photography is my second love, except on bad writing days when it’s my first love. (On really bad writing days, it’s my first and second loves.) A number of years ago, I started making calendars. Sometimes they have themes: accordions (I love them, too) or flowers, etc. My 2019 calendar has no theme, just a group of photos — all but one taken in NYC — that I got a kick out of. If you want to check it out, you can still get (or give) one for the holidays.

You can get yours here!