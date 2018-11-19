The one about Bill Maher by Ruth Jordan

“The guy who created Spider-Man and the Hulk has died, and America is in mourning. Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess,” Maher wrote. “The assumption everyone had back [when I was a kid], both the adults and the kids, was that comics were for kids, and when you grew up you moved on to big-boy books without the pictures.”

You, Sir are a part of the problem not a part of the solution. Adult Americans who read comic books? 92% of us are better educated than 3/4 of the population.

“I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.”

Again, I disagree. If you read comics you would know. But you don’t, do you, Mr Maher?

You’ve never heard of 100 Bullets or Fables or Hellblazer . Do you know Sandman or Beasts of Burden?

I am a D.C. lady. I will admit it. Stan Lee was Marvel for a long time. You, Sir have no idea, no idea at all what Stan Lee has meant over the decades to writers? To readers?

In comics I saw my first acknowledgement of AIDS. In comics, I saw the first post 9/11 frank discussion of xenophobia. Heck, way back in my MAD Magazine teen years I saw the most frank explanation of Watergate ever.

And, Sir, for the last 65 years Stan Lee helped form the comics community. His characters have given many of my writer friends a living wage while they wrote their next novel or screenplay. His characters have made me reflect on life. For they evolved. You do not.

I could go on and on. Instead, Bill Maher? I am just gonna let you know, you are a part of the problem. Think first. But, Dude, you got all of the hits on the innerwebs. I see your game. F.Y.V.M.