This Day In Crime: THE WIRE

On this day in 2002, HBO debuted a new series called THE WIRE. The series came from David Simon and tackled the drug trade in Baltimore. Unlike most network shows, THE WIRE made no attempt to portray the drug war in terms of black and white, but delivered a hard, clear look at the war on drugs, with burnt out, drunken cops and 15 year olds selling drugs to pay their rent. The show went on for five seasons. In my opinion, THE WIRE is the best drama in the history of television. I concede that some will disagree with me, but I suspect that those that do will have the series on their list of the best.

Here are the beginning of the first episode.

