THIS WEEK’S GIVEAWAY: ADRIAN McKINTY’S THE CHAIN

Enter below for a chance to win THE CHAIN by ADRIAN McKINTY

VICTIM.

SURVIVOR.

ABDUCTOR.

CRIMINAL.

YOU WILL BECOME EACH ONE.

“This nightmarish story is incredibly propulsive and original. You won’t shake it for a long time.”

STEPHEN KING

“McKinty is one of the most striking and most memorable crime voices to emerge on the scene in years. His plots tempt you to read at top speed, but don’t give in: this writing – sharply observant, intelligent and shot through with black humor – should be savored.”

TANA FRENCH

“A masterpiece. You have never read anything quite like THE CHAIN and you will never be able to forget it.”

DON WINSLOW



* * * * *

YOUR PHONE RINGS.

A STRANGER HAS KIDNAPPED YOUR CHILD.

TO FREE THEM YOU MUST ABDUCT SOMEONE ELSE’S CHILD.

YOUR CHILD WILL BE RELEASED WHEN YOUR VICTIM’S PARENTS KIDNAP ANOTHER CHILD.

IF ANY OF THESE THINGS DON’T HAPPEN:

YOUR CHILD WILL BE KILLED.

YOU ARE NOW PART OF THE CHAIN



* * * * *

“Diabolical, unnerving, and gives a whole new meaning to the word “relentless”. Adrian McKinty just leapt to the top of my list of must-read suspense novelists. He’s the real deal.”

DENNIS LEHANE

“Pairing an irresistible concept with a winner protagonist, THE CHAIN promises to be your new addiction once you succumb to the first enticing page.”

ALAFAIR BURKE

“A grade-A-first-rate-edge-of-your-seat thriller. I can’t believe what went through my mind while reading it.”

ATTICA LOCKE

“Diabolically gripping. Nail-biting, smart, and convincing. Hang on tight, because once you start this book, you can’t stop – you’ll be caught in THE CHAIN.”

MEG GARDINER

“THE CHAIN is the rare thriller that’s not only fiendishly clever but also powerfully empathetic, with both hair-raising twists and complex, fully-realized characters.”

LOU BERNEY

“YOU ARE NOT THE FIRST.

AND YOU WILL CERTAINLY NOT BE THE LAST.”

BIO

Adrian was born and grew up in a working class housing project in Belfast, Northern Ireland during the worst decades of the Troubles. He attended Oxford University on a full scholarship to study philosophy. He fell in love with a girl there and followed her to New York City where he worked as an illegal in bars and building sites and as a Teamster driver for three years before marrying the girl and becoming a US citizen. He taught high school in Denver and Boulder before moving to Melbourne Australia where he decided to write full time.

His Sean Duffy series has currently sold in excess of 250,000 copies since its debut in 2012.

In the last 12 months Adrian’s books have been shortlisted for the Edgar Award, Dagger Award, Anthony Award, Theakston Crime Novel of the Year Award, the Ned Kelly Award and the Prix SNCF.

To be entered in the drawing, send an email to: Jon@crimespreemag.com

Put CONTEST in the subject line. Please include your address in the body of the email.

Winners will be selected on May 17, 2019