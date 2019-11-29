THIS WEEK’S GIVEAWAY: AMERICA’S FORGOTTEN COLONIAL HISTORY by Dana Huntley

To be entered in the drawing, send an email to: Jon@crimespreemag.com

Put CONTEST in the subject line. Please include your address in the body of the email.

AMERICA’S FORGOTTEN COLONIAL HISTORY by Dana Huntley

This is what we all learned in school: Pilgrims on the Mayflower landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. They had a rough start, but ultimately made a go of it, made friends with the Indians, and celebrated with a big Thanksgiving dinner. Other uptight religious Puritans followed them and the whole place became New England. There were some Dutch down in New York, and sooner or later William Penn and the Quakers came to build the City of Brotherly Love in Pennsylvania, and finally it was 1776 and time to revolt against King George III and become America.

That’s it. That’s the narrative of American colonial history known to one and all. Yet there are 150 years – six or seven generations between Plymouth Plantation and the 1770s – that are virtually unknown in our national consciousness and unaccounted for in our American narrative.

Who, what, when, where and why people were motivated to make a two-month crossing on the North Atlantic to carve a life in a largely uncharted, inhospitable wilderness? How and why did they build the varied societies that they did here in the New World colonies? How and why did we become America?

America’s Forgotten Colonial History tells that story.

Winners will be selected on December 6, 2019