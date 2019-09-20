THIS WEEK’S GIVEAWAY IS CORNBREAD MAFIA: THE OUTLAWS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY by JOE KEITH BICKETT

CORNBREAD MAFIA: The Outlaws of Central Kentucky is author Joe Keith Bickett’s sequel to his first book, THE ORIGINS OF THE CORNBREAD MAFIA, A Memoir of Sorts.

As the 1980s come onto the scene, the Cornbread Mafia is faced with new obstacles from the Federal Government in order to keep their marijuana business flourishing. President Ronald Regan declares his “War on Drugs” and with it comes the Comprehensive Crime Control Act and the Anti-Drug Abuse Act, which significantly increase federal penalties and mandatory minimum sentences for those caught in the cultivation and distribution of marijuana. The stakes just got much higher for the Cornbread crew.

Despite the looming threat from the Feds, along with the side-effects from the heavy use of cocaine by many of the members, the Cornbread Mafia expands their operations in the ’80s into several Midwestern states and continues to smuggle, cultivate and distribute marijuana.

In this memoir, Bickett reveals a Federal criminal justice system that, from his perspective, is willing to go far beyond the bounds of law and ethics to bust a bunch of pot farmers from Middle America. Joe Keith Bickett, along with Bobby Joe Shewmaker, Johnny Boone, Tommy Lee, Jimmy Bickett, Fred Elder and several others who requested to remain anonymous, tell the unbelievable and sometimes humorous stories of their experiences in the marijuana business through the 1980s and how they all became a part of the largest marijuana cartel in US history.

This collaboration of several participants of the Cornbread Mafia is the true story of The Cornbread Mafia, the Outlaws of Central Kentucky.

