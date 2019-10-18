THIS WEEK’S GIVEAWAY: THE BURN by KATHLEEN KENT

To be entered in the drawing, send an email to: Jon@crimespreemag.com

Put CONTEST in the subject line. Please include your address in the body of the email.

There’s not much that can make Detective Betty Rhyzyk flinch. But the wounds from her run-in with the apocalyptic cult The Family are still fresh, and she’s having trouble readjusting to life as it once was. She’s back at work as a narcotics detective, but something isn’t right–at work, where someone has been assassinating confidential informants, or at home, where she struggles to connect with her loving wife, Jackie. To make matters worse, Betty’s partner seems to be increasingly dependent on the prescription painkillers he was prescribed for the injuries he sustained rescuing her.

Forced into therapy, a desk assignment, and domestic bliss, Betty’s at the point of breaking when she decides to go rogue, investigating her own department and chasing down phantom sightings of the cult leader who took her hostage. The chase will lead her to the dark heart of a drug cartel terrorizing Dallas, and straight to the crooked cops who plan to profit from it all.

There’s never a dull moment in Dallas, especially now that Det. Betty’s back.

Winners will be selected on October 25, 2019