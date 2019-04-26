THIS WEEK’S GIVEAWAY: THE GOMORRAH GAMBIT BY TOM CHATFIELD

With dark technology hollowing out global privacy, an elite hacker enters the belly of the beast in this compelling international conspiracy thriller.

Azi Bello is an amiable outsider with a genius for hacking. Having spent the better part of his life holed up in a shed in his backyard, Azi has become increasingly enmeshed in the dark side of the internet. With the divide between online and offline worlds vanishing, so too is the line between those transforming civilization through technology and those trying to bring it to its knees. Dark networks rule. Someone with the right connections can access to anything imaginable, and power is theirs for the taking-although even they can’t know what kind of bargain they’ve struck.

Tipped off by a secretive young woman named Munira, Azi sets out to unravel the mysterious online marketplace known as Gomorrah, sacrificing his carefully constructed privacy in the process. Munira’s life is spiraling out of control: her cousins recruited to work for a terrorist state that’s hunting them both, her destiny in Azi’s hands. Her desperation drags Azi into the field where, working together, the two uncover an unimaginable conspiracy.

As pressure mounts, Azi has no choice but to take on the ultimate infiltration. In an age when identities can be switched at will and nobody is who they seem, how far will he go to end the nightmare?

Dr Tom Chatfield (@TomChatfield) is a British writer, broadcaster and tech philosopher. He’s interested in improving our experiences and understanding of digital technology.

Tom’s books exploring digital culture—most recently Critical Thinking (SAGE Publishing) and Live This Book! (Penguin)—have appeared in over thirty countries and languages.

His debut novel, This is Gomorrah (Hodder), the first in a series of thrillers set in the world of the dark net, will be published worldwide in Summer 2019.

Winners will be selected on May 3, 2019

Crimespree Magazine will also include an extra prize for someone who leaves a post on the FridayReads Facebook page or enters through the email form below, so don’t forget to share whatever you’re reading this week!