THIS WEEK’S GIVEAWAY: THE REUNION by GUILLAUME MUSSO

“Immensely satisfying.”–Harlan Coben

“One of the most sheerly suspenseful novels I’ve read in years.”–A.J. Finn



An elite prep school frozen in the snow.

Three friends linked by a tragic secret.

One girl taken by the night.



The French Riviera – 25 years ago

One freezing night, as her campus is paralyzed by a snowstorm, 19-year-old Vinca Rockwell, the most beautiful and glamorous girl at her prep school, runs away with her philosophy teacher, with whom she has been conducting a secret affair.

She will never be seen again.

The French Riviera – present day

Once inseparable, Thomas, Maxime, and Fanny—Vinca’s best friends— have not spoken since graduation. But when they receive a notice from their old school, detailing plans for a new gymnasium and inviting them to come to a class reunion, they know they must go back one more time. Because there is a body buried in the gym’s walls…and they’re the ones who put it there.



What really happened that long-ago winter night? Now nothing stands in the way of the truth.



From France’s #1 bestselling author, Guillaume Musso, THE REUNION is a taut and suspenseful thriller that will keep readers riveted until its haunting final page.

GUILLAUME MUSSO

From one novel to the next, Guillaume Musso has formed a unique bond with his readers. Born in 1974 in Antibes on the French Riviera, he fell in love with literature at an early age, spending all his free time devouring books at the public library where his mother worked. A short story competition organized by his French teacher led him to discover the joys of writing, and he has never stopped since then.

His studies, his extended trips to the United States, his encounters… All have contributed to enriching his imagination and his writing projects. A graduate in social economics, he became a teacher in the East and then the South of France. He published his first novel, Skidamarink, in 2001, but his next book Et Après…, is the one that truly won the public over. This story of love and suspense with supernatural undertones marked the beginning of a dazzling and unwavering success.

Translated into forty languages and adapted many times for film, each book of his is as hugely successful as the next in both France and around the world. The release of a new novel by Guillaume Musso has become, for his readers, an eagerly awaited rendezvous.

