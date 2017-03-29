More New Trades From DC Comics

WONDER WOMAN Volume 1 THE LIES

by Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp and Laura Martin

Diana has lost her way to Paradise Island and the best hope for getting back is Cheetah who has gone completely feral. Top notch story telling from one of the best Wonder Woman scribes coupled with amazing art. I love this version of Diana who is both a fierce warrior but also a loving and caring person who truly wants to do what is right. This is the new high bar for future creators to try for.

TITANS Vol 1 THE RETURN OF WALLY WEST

by Dan Abnett and Brett Booth

Wally West returning to the DC Universe is what kicked off Rebirth and as he finds his way in this world that is similar but not quite the one he left who better to help him find his way than his fellow Teen Titans, nor older and maybe even wiser? As they remember their time together they once again band together to fight for justice and in particular look for the person responsible for messing with their memories. LOVE this book.

DEATHSTROKE Vol 1 THE PROFESSIONAL

by Christopher Priest and Carlo Pagulayan

One of the truly most bad-ass villains in the DC Universe discovers that his daughter made someone’s list and he will do whatever he has to in order to save her. And whatever he can do covers a lot of ground. Slade Wilson has stayed alive as long as he has by following a code and not sticking to it could cost him. Priest has taken this character and added new levels to him and this is a wonderful story.

HARLEY QUINN Vol 1 DIE LAUGHING

by Amanda Palmer, Jimmy Palmiotti and John Timms (along with other guest artists)

Well, I love all collaborations by Palmer and Palimiotti and Harley Quinn is such a perfect character for this team to write. The humor is hysterical and I love the depths they have added to her. The team ups are fun and her new self awareness really makes the book a pure joy to read. She’s still nuts but it feels focused, and also for the side of right more than not. This book never fails to make me laugh outloud. Also the variety of artists involved have all been top notch. This book is pure fun from cover to cover.

BATGIRL Vol 1 BEYOND BURNSIDE

by Hope Larson and Rafael Albuquerque

When Batgirl got rebooted a while it wasn’t quite my thing. I had a few issues with some of the aspects of what they did with the character. Most of it just me having a problem as a long-time reader who is weird about change. The rebirth version is a nice blend of what I missed about Barbara Gordon and what worked about the reboot. In this first story arc Bargirl is on a road trip to the far east to improve her skills. And of course, as these things go, she ends up a target. What follows is detective work and some great action. Larson and Albuquerque have breathed new life into one of my favorite characters and made it really fun and something I look forward to each month. This first collection should get you hooked as well.