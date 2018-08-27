WHERE CAN WE FIND THE MALMONS?

This year’s Bouchercon is fast approaching and St. Petersburg, Florida, will become the center of the worldwide mystery community. This year, Kate and I are attending, but not just as fans. In addition to Kate cementing her status as World’s Greatest Moderator (she’s seriously legit, you guys), we have been nominated for the BEST ANTHOLOGY Anthony Award as editors of the KILLING MALMON anthology. It’s something of a cliché to say that it’s an honor to just be nominated, but in this case, it’s one hundred percent true. The anthology was put together as a fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Our contributors turned in amazing work, including Hilary Davidson and her BEST SHORT STORY Anthony Award nominated story, MY SIDE OF THE MATTER. We’re also excited that the Writer Types podcast, hosted by Eric Beetner and SW Lauden, has been nominated for the BEST ONLINE CONTENT Anthony Award. We are regular reviewers for this show, and it’s an honor to be associated with this exceptionally well executed production.

Needless to say, this year is shaping up to be something special.

Please don’t hesitate to come up and say hello! We would be more than happy to sign your copies of KILLING MALMON, too. We’ll be nice. We are Minnesotans (Kate, “I’m from Wisconsin!”), after all. Chances are, we’ll be the couple holding up the wall, looking completely shell shocked. (What I’m saying is, if you don’t come up and say Hi, we’ll keep standing against that wall in the bar and not talk to anyone all weekend. Really.) So, if you’re looking for us, here’s where you can find us:

Saturday 11:00 in Royal 3AB: Kate will be moderating the STICK THIS IN YOUR EARS – TALKING PODCASTS panel.

Saturday 7:00 in Vinoy Grand: Anthony Awards

All week: Dan standing next to Kate in the corner of the bar nursing a ginger ale

Thanks, as always, to our Crimespree family for their love and support. None of this would be possible without them.

Dan and Kate