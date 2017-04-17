WRITER TYPES PODCAST: EPISODE 4

By S.W. Lauden and Eric Beetner

“Start a podcast,” they said. “It’ll be fun,” they said.

So we did, and they were right.*

It’s hard to believe that we’re already posting the fourth episode of our monthly crime and fiction podcast, Writer Types. What started as a fun way to pass the time in a San Diego-bound Prius, has grown into something we’re both pretty proud of.

A lot of that has to do with the team we’ve assembled—including our reviewers Kate and Dan Malmon who are on loan from this very publication—and the many talented authors and publishing industry professionals who have joined us.

Who are these fabulous guests, you ask? Without going too deep: Episode 1 featured Megan Abbott, Lou Berney and Steph Post; Episode 2 had Joe R. Lansdale, Jess Lourey and Reed Farrel Coleman, and Episode 3 included Johnny Shaw, Sue Ann Jaffarian and a special report from Noir at the Bar LA.

Episode 4, which hits the streets today, was mostly recorded on site at the inaugural Murder & Mayhem in Chicago conference and features interviews with none other than Sarah Paretsky, William Kent Kreuger, Sean Chercover, Marcus Sakey, Dana Kaye and Lori Rader-Day, among many others.

We also check in with Jon and Ruth Jordan from Crimespree Magazine who tell us a little about the history of this fine publication, offer some pointers for up-and-coming authors, and give a special offer to Writer Types listeners—but you’ll have to listen to find out what it is.

So, without further ado, we hope you enjoy Episode 4 of Writer Types.

* The “they” in question was actually just the two of us. Nobody else ever thought it was a good idea to give us a microphone.