Writer Types: Episode 6

Summer is here, and with it comes the mad scramble to figure out what you’ll be reading by the pool, at the beach or on that long plane ride. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of good books coming your way in the next few months.

That’s a big focus for Episode 6 of our crime and mystery podcast, Writer Types. We’ve got a fantastic interview with Meg Gardiner about her excellent new release, “UNSUB.” We catch up with genre-bending author John Rector about his latest, “THE RIDGE.” Jordan Harper tells us a little about his highly-anticipated debut novel, “SHE RIDES SHOTGUN.” And we share a brief Los Angeles tour diary from our lost weekend with “Bad Boy Boogie” author, Thomas Pluck.

In the spirit of “summer reads,” we also connected with a handful of indie booksellers to see what they’re recommending this season. Here are the books they’re most excited about, but you’ll have to listen to find out why:

Tom Wickersham—The Mysterious Bookshop (New York, New York)

Meg King-Abraham/Devin Abraham—Once Upon A Crime (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Scott Montgomery—BookPeople/MysteryPeople (Austin, Texas)

Anne Saller—Book Carnival (Orange, California)

But, wait! There are more books to tell you about…

Dan and Kate Malmon tell us about “Killing Malmon,” the upcoming charity anthology they’re editing and curating. They also suggest a few “summer reads” of their own:

We even got in on the hot-and-sweaty “summer reads” action!

DESCENDING MEMPHIS Robert R. Moss ” by

“SHE RIDES SHOTGUN” by Jordan Harper

All that, plus a Shotgun Honey short story reading from “Blacky Jaguar Against the Cool Clux Cult” author, Angel Colon.

Hope you enjoy this episode. Happy summer reading!