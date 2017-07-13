Writer Types Podcast: Episode 7

The July episode of our crime and mystery podcast is something of a milestone.

When we came up with the idea for Writer Types, we set out to do 12 monthly episodes and see how it went from there. With the release of the July episode today, we have official passed the halfway mark for that initial run.

To help us celebrate this occasion, we have a favor to ask—Can you please take a few minutes to give us some feedback?

If ‘HELL YES,’ click this SURVEY LINK and simply answer the 8 questions. We hope it won’t take more than 5 minutes. You’ll still have plenty of time to come back and enjoy the latest episode!

Not really the survey type? Need a little more convincing? Okay, here goes.

Creating a literary podcast is a tricky thing, especially when so many good ones already exist. So we set out to produce something the two of us would enjoy—a variety show featuring a mix of voices from across the crime and mystery universe.

Six episodes in (along with a couple of special episodes) we’re thrilled by the positive responses we’ve gotten from writers and readers alike, but we’re well aware that our podcast can always be better. As with any other creative pursuit, evolving means being open to feedback. Which gets us back to that pesky survey…

Still in the ‘HELL NO’ column? That’s cool. You can check out our latest episode instead.

This time around we have interviews with Laura Lippman, Richard Lange, Brett Battles and Sam Wiebe. We also have a Holly West short story from the vaults of Shotgun Honey, while our cross-genre UnPanel features authors Nik Korpon, Maria Alexander and Kieran Shea. You’ll also get a little editorial insight from The Edit Ninja, Elyse Dinh-McCrillis. And, as always, we have great reading recommendations from Kate Malmon and Dan Malmon of Crimespree Magazine.

And while we’re at it, here are all of the book recommendations from episode 7:

• STEADY TROUBLE by Mike McCrary

• THE STUDENT by Iain Ryan

• AND FIRE CAME DOWN by Emma Viskic

• SHIELD OF STRAW by Kazuhiro Kiuchi

• THE THIRST by Jo Nesbo

• “AFTERLIFE by Marcus Sakey

• “BATMAN vs ELMER FUDD by Tom King & Lee Weeks

This episode brought to you by our partners at the 2017 Write Now! Workshop and Conference presented by the Sisters in Crime Desert Sleuths Chapter. The event takes place Saturday, August 12 in Phoenix and features special guests including New York Times bestselling authors Clive Cussler, Robin Burcell, Lee Goldberg and many more.

That’s all for now. See you again in August!