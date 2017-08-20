Writer Types Podcast: Episode 8

Writer Types Podcast: Episode 8

By S.W. Lauden and Eric Beetner

“More author interviews! Longer author interviews!”

We asked our listeners to take a quick survey and this was the overwhelming feedback we received. And we heard you loud and clear. Thanks to everybody who participated, your valuable feedback will help us make our crime and mystery podcast even better.

We’ll also be tweaking a few segments in the coming months, and trying a couple of new ones—starting with Episode 8, which dropped this week. As always, please make sure to let us know how you feel about the changes we’re making on Twitter (twitter.com/writertypes) or Facebook (facebook.com/WriterTypesPodcast/).

For starters, you’ll notice that there is no short story in Episode 8. We aren’t retiring that segment, but we might only include it every other episode. We’ve also expanded the Unpanel this time around to include several authors we caught up with at Thrillerfest in New York last month, including Rob Hart, Todd Robinson, Joe Clifford and many more.

Our author interviews for Episode 8 feature James Ziskin, the award-nominated author of the Ellie Stone mystery series; Rachel Howzell Hall, author of seven novels, including the critically-acclaimed Detective Elouise Norton series; Ryan Gattis, author of “All Involved and “Safe,” and Erik Storey, acclaimed author of the Clyde Barr series.

In addition to all of those exciting changes to the podcast, we’re also taking the show back on the road. Our first stop will be the second installment of our Crime Quiz Live! at The Last Bookstore in Los Angeles on Sept. 27. Our brave panel of talented contestants for that event includes Jordan Harper, Harley Jane Kozak and Nadine Nettmann.

We’ll also be bringing Crime Quiz Live! to Bouchercon 2017 in Toronto. That event takes place on Friday, Oct. 13 at 2:00pm in the VIP Room and features Owen Laukkanen, Jess Lourey and Jay Stringer. Space is very limited, so please plan ahead.

But enough about us, here’s Episode 8 of Writer Types [INSERT EMBED LINK].